Poll: Most southern Thais disapprove of Democrats’ joining Pheu Thai

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, left, hands an invitation to Democrat secretary-general Det-it Khaothong at the parliament in Bangkok on Aug 28. (Photo supplied)

The majority of people in the South, a political turf of the Democrats, disagree with the party’s decision to join the Pheu Thai-led government and will either not vote for the country’s oldest party or rethink their stance in the next election, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The poll was conducted on Sep 2-3 through telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in 14 provinces in the South to compile their opinions on the Democrat Party’s unanimous vote to join the coalition government led by Pheu Thai.

The pollster asked the responders about the decision of the 78-year-old political party to join the coalition led by its long-time rival. The answers were as follows:

- 54.19% definitely disagree

- 14.58% moderately disagree

- 12.98% definitely agree

- 11.91% moderately agree

- 6.34% did not know or were not interested

Asked if they would vote for MPs from the Democrat Party in the next election, the answers were:

- 41.37% said they would not

- 41.15% not sure yet

- 17.48% would continue to vote for Democrats