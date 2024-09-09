Govt in debate crosshairs

Listen to this article

Cabinet ministers pose for pictures on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The opposition and the Senate are set to put the new government in the crosshairs when it spells out its policy statement in parliament this week, with the ruling Pheu Thai Party's digital wallet handout scheme among the main targets.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will outline the policy statement in parliament on Thursday and Friday. Under the constitution, the government is required to announce its statement to parliament before commencing its work.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a list MP of the opposition People's Party, a reincarnation of the dissolved Move Forward Party, said on Sunday the party has lined up more than 30 MPs to debate the policy statement. "We expect a fierce debate. The new coalition government is still led by Pheu Thai. We will ask whether it has delivered on its election pledges," she said.

She said several policies of the new government are similar to those of the Srettha Thavisin administration. "We hope the new government will provide more clarity and detail and set more tangible goals so the opposition can monitor them closely. Otherwise, those policies will be no more than pipe dreams," Ms Sirikanya said.

Senator Premsak Piayura said he will target the digital wallet handout scheme, which is Pheu Thai's flagship policy, as well as the new government's public health policy.

"The cash handout is not a solution to poverty. But when the handout scheme is the government's election pledge, it must deliver on it," Dr Premsak said while stressing the government needs to be sure the programme is implemented in line with the law.

Government sources have said the handout scheme is expected to be rolled out before the end of the 2024 fiscal year on Sept 30. A supplementary bill seeking to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the scheme has been passed by parliament.

However, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has previously admitted the handout programme requires adjustments, including the possibility of providing cash instead of digital money to some recipients.

Dr Premsak also stressed the need for the new government and the Bank of Thailand to reach common ground on fiscal policy to avoid any conflict as in the Srettha administration. While serving as prime minister, Mr Srettha asked the BoT to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy, while BoT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput insisted on the central bank's independence in its decision-making.

Dr Premsak also warned against the government's populist policies which would require budget funds to be diverted from other agencies. "Such populist policies are clearly intended to woo voters to prepare for the 2027 election. The government must now focus on the country's current financial standing first," he said.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, a Pheu Thai list MP, on Sunday called on the opposition to debate the government's policy sensibly. "We hope the debate will be constructive. We should put the conflict behind us and allow the country to move forward," he said.

Asked if Pheu Thai would set up a team of MPs acting as "bodyguards" to protect cabinet ministers targeted by opposition MPs during the debate, Mr Anusorn said there was no need. "If the opposition MPs debate beyond the proper scope of government policy or unconstructively, they will be scrutinised and assessed by the people," he said.

Wisut Chainarun, a chief government whip, said on Sunday the opposition should not turn the government's policy statement into a no-confidence debate.

According to a draft policy statement seen by the media, the government will roll out a debt restructuring scheme, providing relief to borrowers of car and home loans, and assistance to debtors in mainstream and non-mainstream financial systems.

It will also expedite economic stimulus measures to boost confidence and encourage spending, ease spending burdens, increase employment opportunities with priority given to vulnerable groups, and push for the digital wallet handout.