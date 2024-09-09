Activist seeks dissolution of 6 parties 'influenced' by Thaksin

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra holds the hand of his daughter Paetongtarn after she received royal endorsement of her appointment as prime minister, in Bangkok on Aug 18. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

An activist has asked the Election Commission (EC) to seek the disbandment of coalition leader Pheu Thai and five other parties for allegedly allowing themselves to be influenced by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Noparuj Worachitwuthikul went to the office of the EC on Monday to file the petition. He sought the dissolution of the Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Chart Thai Pattana, Prachachat, United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath parties.

All except Palang Pracharath are members of the government coalition, which has also taken in a rebel faction from Palang Pracharat.

Mr Noparuj based his request on the reported meeting of key figures of the six parties at the Bangkok residence of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Aug 14, in the wake of the removal of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

On that day it was reported the meeting discussed who would be their favoured nominee for replacement prime minister.

Mr Noparuj said the Organic Act on Political Parties prohibited any political party from allowing a non-member to influence it.

The petitioner also said that most people understood that Thaksin owned the Pheu Thai Party. The current official leader of Pheu Thai is Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is Thaksin's youngest child.