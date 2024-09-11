Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai share deputy House speaker posts

Pichet Chuamuangphan of the Pheu Thai Party is now first deputy House Speaker. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pichet Chuamuangphan of the Pheu Thai Party was on Wednesday appointed first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and Paradorn Prissanananthakul of the Bhumjaithai Party the second deputy.

Mr Pichit stepped down from the posiion of second deputy speaker on Tuesday, ahead of the decision.

The position of first deputy speaker has been vacant since the Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve the former Move Forward party (MFP).

Mr Padipat once served on the MFP's board. He was expelled and he moved to the Fair Party, a tactic seen as allowing him to keep the job and the MFP to hold the post of opposition leader.

Members of the leading opposition party are barred from serving as either House speaker or as a deputy.

Incumbent House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Wednesday informed the chamber of Mr Pichet's resignation, prompting MPs to propose a motion to fill both of the vacant seats.

Sasinant Thamnithinan, a Bangkok MP from the main opposition People's Party - a reincarnation of the MFP - told the meeting that the party would not contest the post, to retain its position of opposition leader.

Mr Pichet, an MP for Chiang Rai, was nominated for first deputy by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, and Mr Paradorn, an MP for Ang Thong, was nominated by Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, for second deputy.

Both were required to show their vision to the chamber and pledged to fulfill their responsibilities. As they were unchallenged, they were considered selected per the House meeting regulations.

Mr Wan Noor said their appointments would be submitted for royal endorsement as soon as possible. He then adjourned the meeting so the MPs could prepare for a two-day debate on the government's policy statement.

Mr Paradorn on Wednesday expressed confidence in his ability to fulfill the role despite criticism over his lack of seniority. He pointed out he was a four-time MP.

He also stressed that he would remain neutral during meetings and would await assignments from the House Speaker concerning House affairs.