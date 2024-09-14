Activist files another petition against PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra smiles as she leads cabinet ministers to pay their respects at a shrine at Government House on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prolific petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has filed another complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, this time over her appointment of a minister reportedly linked to corruption during a provincial election.

Surapong Piyachote, currently the deputy transport minister, stood in the Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election in 2020 in which a person was convicted of vote-buying, reportedly on his behalf.

Mr Ruangkrai said the case raises questions about the ethics of Mr Surapong, as well as those of the prime minister for giving him a position.

Ms Paetongtarn’s predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was dismissed by the Constitutional Court last month for appointing a tainted minister to his cabinet.

Mr Ruangkrai said the appointment of Mr Surapong could be considered a violation of Section 160 of the constitution and Article 8 related to ethical standards, which could result in the prime minister losing her position.

According to the petition, the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court in 2022 sentenced a defendant, whose name was not disclosed, to a two-year prison term and a fine of 40,000 baht for violating Sections 65 and 126 of the Election of Members of Local Assemblies Act.

The court found the defendant guilty of bribing three candidates in the Kanchanaburi PAO election to vote for another candidate, Mr Surapong.

The defendant was arrested in Electoral District 5 of Nong Bua sub-district in Muang Kanchanaburi, where authorities seized three 500-baht banknotes that he had given to the three candidates. Due to the defendant’s confession, his prison term was reduced to one year, and the fine was halved.

For those keeping track, there are now 12 complaints in progress against either the governing Pheu Thai Party or the prime minister, with the tireless Mr Ruangkrai, a former senator, responsible for at least three of them.

One of his complaints alleges that Ms Paetongtarn brought dishonour on her civil service dress uniform by making a mini-heart gesture during a recent photo session.