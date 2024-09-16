editing More complaints against PM and her Pheu Thai Party

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes mini-heart signs during a group photo session with cabinet ministers on the Government House lawn in Bangkok on Sept 7. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Activists filed new complaints against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Pheu Thai Party in relation to a party in Pathum Thani province in June and a mini-heart gesture she made while wearing full dress uniform.

Noparuj Worachitwuthikul went to the Office of the Election Commission on Monday to ask the commission to find out if her Pheu Thai Party should be disbanded for violating the law governing the election of local councilors and administrators. The law prohibits the organisation of a party in favour of any candidate.

The complaint referred to a party to celebrate the ordination of a son of a mayor in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani on June 8. Pheu Thai Party leader Ms Paetongtarn and her father and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra were present at the party in a field by the tambon Thanyaburi municipal office.

The party preceded the election of the chairman of the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation on June 30, which was won by Pheu Thai candidate Charn Phuangphet. The EC has ordered a re-run of the election.

Meanwhile, Ruangkrai Leekitwatana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party, said he asked the EC to find out if Ms Paetongtarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroogruangkit violated ethics by making mini-heart gestures while wearing full dress uniforms during a photo session at Government House on Sept 7.

The complainant said that he earlier filed such a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil from Pheu Thai said the party’s legal team would take action against complainants who raise nonsensical petitions against the party.

He was referring to petitions about the mini-heart gestures made by Prime Minister Paetongtarn and cabinet ministers.

Such complaints caused cabinet ministers to waste time with nonsensical matters instead of focusing on their work for the country, he said.

Cabinet ministers should lose their positions if they are seriously corrupt, Mr Chousak added.