Ruangkrai renews call for inquiry into PM's qualifications

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects an air force plane taking relief supplies to flood victims in Chiang Rai, at Wing 6 headquarters in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Monday renewed his call for the Election Commission (EC) to investigate whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had properly resigned from positions in 20 companies within the family's business empire before being elected.

He asked the EC if Ms Paetongtarn adhered to the procedures outlined by the Department of Business Development when resigning from executive positions in firms linked to her family.

He said failure to resign properly violates Section 187 of the constitution, which prohibits ministers from holding more than 5% of the shares in a commercial firm or being employed by a private company.

The political activist said he also looked into the resignation of Deputy Interior Minister Sabida Thaised from her executive post and shareholdings in a private firm after her appointment.

He said Ms Sabida, daughter of former deputy interior minister Chada Thaised, appeared to have followed the procedures stipulated by the Department of Business Development, which raised further questions about Ms Paetongtarn's case.

Mr Ruangkrai insisted that he was only exercising his right under Sections 41 and 50 of the constitution and that he always respected the decisions made by public independent agencies.

Late last month, Mr Ruangkrai petitioned the poll agency to look into the prime minister's status as he questioned the date of her resignation from positions in the family companies.

Ms Paetongtarn was elected prime minister by the House of Representatives on Aug 16, succeeding Srettha Thavisin who was dismissed from office by the Constitutional Court.

In his petition, Mr Ruangkrai asked the EC whether Ms Paetongtarn had actually tendered her resignation from all executive roles in the family’s companies by Aug 15, and if so why those resignations were not registered until Aug 19, three days after she was elected.

He claimed that Ms Paetongtarn on Aug 15 sent a letter authorising a close aide to handle the documents on her behalf. The documents were submitted to the Department of Business Development on Aug 19.

Ms Paetongtarn gave her aide the authority to do this just one day after the Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss Mr Srettha from office, according to Mr Ruangkrai.