Sen Nantana denies bullying pork vendor-turned-senator

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas, second from right, and fellow senators at a press conference on Sept 16, calling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to answer questions regarding the transfer of tambon health promotion hospital policy. (Photo: Senate Facebook page)

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas has denied accusations of bullying pork vendor-turned-senator Daeng Kongma, after pointing out that she lost out to a vendor for a spot on the political development committee.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Sen Nantana clarified her previous comments made during a Monday interview regarding the selection of Senate standing committees. She stressed that the professional backgrounds of senators should be the first priority due to their election process, which differs from that of MPs.

"I have been working on political development for a long time, but I lost out to a pork vendor," said the senator, also a media academic.

Sen Nantana argued that committee members should have relevant experience in politics, human rights and political communication. Despite her extensive experience in political development, she secured a place on the education, science and research and innovation committee instead of the political development panel.

On Monday, minority senators voiced concerns over unfair chair allocations, alleging that bloc voting among senators with stronger affiliations led to biased distribution across the 21 standing committees.

Sen Nantana insisted that she never belittled those from different backgrounds, but they should be placed in committees better suited to their expertise. She reiterated her position that the selection process should prioritise "putting the right person in the right job."

As Sen Nantana spoke to the press, Sen Daeng walked by to sign in for a political development committee meeting. When approached for comment, she simply smiled and entered the meeting room without responding.