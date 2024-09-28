Activist seeks probe into premier's hires

Prolific petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana petitions the Election Commission (EC) to investigate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ethical conduct. (File photo)

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has urged the Election Commission (EC) to investigate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ethical conduct following her appointment of Somsak Thepsutin as Public Health Minister and Pol Col Tawee Sodsong as Justice Minister.

He alleges that the two ministers granted privileges to Thaksin Shinawatra during his detainment at the Police General Hospital.

In his petition to the EC, Mr Ruangkrai claimed that these appointments may violate Section 160 of the Constitution or Article 8 of the ethical standards, which could lead to the termination of the ministerial positions of all three individuals under Sections 170 and 160.

Mr Ruangkrai referenced a report from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) dated July 30, which raised concerns about preferential treatment for inmates, specifically former prime minister Thaksin.

The report highlighted unclear regulations regarding the transfer of inmates requiring medical treatment, which allow them to stay outside prison without proper checks.

According to the NHRC report, this regulation, issued on Sept 25, 2020, was signed by Mr Somsak, the Justice Minister at that time, with the approval of a corrections committee.

The NHRC expressed concern that the regulation could have led to misuse of power, as prison authorities only need approval from the director-general of corrections, who is then required to report to the Justice Minister or the ministry's permanent secretary.

This loophole enabled Thaksin to extend his stay outside prison for medical treatment beyond the original 120 days, from Dec 22 to Feb 18, the report noted.

The NHRC asserted that justice ministers should be held accountable for this issue.

Mr Ruangkrai argued that responsibility for the matter falls on Mr Somsak and Pol Col Tawee, with the latter serving as Justice Minister at the time of Thaksin's detainment.

Despite this, both men were recently reappointed to ministerial positions by Ms Paetongtarn, who, according to Mr Ruangkrai, should have been aware of the NHRC's findings.

As a result, Mr Ruangkrai called on the EC to submit the case to the Constitutional Court for further review under Section 170.

Mr Ruangkrai has previously filed several other cases against the prime minister concerning alleged ethical breaches, such as her improper resignation from private companies prior to assuming government office.