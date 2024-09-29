PM thanks public after topping poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday thanked the public for their support after topping a quarterly poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

Ms Paetongtarn received support from 31.35% of respondents, who praised her leadership and efforts in addressing the hardships faced by the people.

Conveying the prime minister's gratitude, Jirayu Huangsab, adviser to the prime minister, said Ms Paetongtarn credited the achievement to the teamwork between government agencies.

While the poll result reflects the public's approval of both the government and the prime minister, Ms Paetongtarn urged all government agencies to continue delivering its promises to lift the country out of poverty, Mr Jirayu said.

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who ranked third in the Nida survey, played down the result, saying fluctuations in popularity were normal and often depended on who conducted the survey.

However, he said, the poll result would be used to improve the party's performance.

Mr Natthaphong was elected as the leader of the PP after its predecessor, the Move Forward Party, was dissolved on Aug 7.

When asked if the party MPs' debates on Myanmar-related issues in the House affected its popularity, he said that was irrelevant, before adding the party will remain focused on facts and increasing its engagement with communities.

When asked whether the party's popularity was partly due to former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who was banned from politics following the MFP's dissolution, he said he has proven himself as a capable party leader and led the party to electoral success.

Mr Natthaphong, who is expected to be formally appointed as the opposition leader this week, said the opposition will intensify its scrutiny of the government.