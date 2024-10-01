Call for probe into PM's golf club shares

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana says he will ask the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday to investigate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's ethical conduct over her shares in Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

The company bought a controversial monastic plot in Pathum Thani, which houses Alpine Golf Club and a residential complex.

Mr Ruangkrai said on Monday he would ask the EC to investigate whether Ms Paetongtarn violated Section 160 (4) of the constitution, which stipulates that cabinet ministers must be evidently honest, and Section 8 of the ethical standards.

He said Ms Paetongtarn transferred her shares in the company to her mother, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, on Sept 3. He cited copies of documents from the Department of Business Development, which show that the company held a shareholders meeting on April 30. The shareholders on that date included Ms Paetongtarn, who held 22.41 million shares with certificate numbers 5229001-74700000.

However, the company sent the department a copy of the updated shareholders list on Sept 4. The list shows Khunying Potjaman holds the same number of 22.41 million shares with the same certificate numbers.

In light of this, Mr Ruangkrai said Ms Paetongtarn could have transferred the shares to her mother on Sept 3. The shares account for 30% of the company's total of 74,700,000 shares.

He said Ms Paetongtarn was voted in as prime minister by the House on Aug 16 and continued to hold the shares until she transferred them to her mother on Sept 3.

Mr Ruangkrai said the company owns the controversial 444-rai land plot despite the Land Department revoking its registration in 2001.

"Being a shareholder in the company that owns the land whose registration was revoked by the Land Department could be deemed a violation of ethical standards," he said, referring to Ms Paetongtarn. He added that he will ask the EC to probe the issue and submit it to the Constitutional Court to decide whether the prime minister should be removed from office over the matter.