IB pressed for Prawit's travel record

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon

Former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit has asked the Immigration Bureau to release Prawit Wongsuwon's immigration records in a bid to verify the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader's claim that he was unable to attend many House sessions because he was abroad.

Mr Prompong asked the IB to make Gen Prawit's immigration clearance records public on Monday, saying he has the right to request such data as a citizen as stated by the Official Information Act. The request came after Gen Prawit claimed he was unable to attend many House meetings because he was often overseas on official duty.

According to the House of Representatives secretariat, Gen Prawit failed to attend 84 out of 95 House meetings convened between July 3 last year and this month, citing official duties abroad or illness.

He said documentary evidence is needed to back Gen Prawit's claim.

"What airlines did he fly with? Did he follow the regulations pertaining to disbursement of travel expenses?" Mr Prompong said.

Mr Prompong said Gen Prawit's frequent absences suggest that he isn't interested in performing his duties as an MP, which is a disservice to taxpayers.

Gen Prawit is the PPRP's sole list MP.

"I've obtained information that [Gen Prawit's absence] may constitute a violation of NACC [National Anti-Corruption Commission] regulations," he said.

Mr Prompong said earlier he was planning to petition the NACC to look into the issue, saying the trips Gen Prawit went on may not have been for the benefit of the general public, but his own.