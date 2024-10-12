PM helps Thailand shine at Asean talks

Power move: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and India's PM Narendra Modi after bilateral talks at the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asia Nations (Asean) Summits in Vientiane. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra successfully represented Thailand at the Asean summits in the Lao capital of Vientiane, which ended on Friday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

During the 44th and 45th Asean Summits, the prime minister held talks this week with international leaders to highlight Thailand's position on the international stage as she sought to bring prosperity to the country in all areas, the spokesman said.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Friday that she attended more than 20 meetings and met global leaders for economic cooperation and investment talks.

Among key issues discussed at the summits were regional connectivity and measures to promote tourism among Asean countries, such as increasing direct flights and free visas, she said. Other topics of discussion included water management, soft power development, people-to-people relations, food security and green energy, she said.

She added that participants at the meetings agreed that Asean members should unite to maintain peace and stability in the region, while Thailand is ready to facilitate talks to restore peace in strife-torn Myanmar.

During bilateral talks with other leaders, support was given for the Thai government's "Six Countries, One Destination" scheme, which aims to position Thailand as a regional tourism hub. The six countries are Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

Mr Jirayu also summarised the talks between Ms Paetongtarn and international leaders.

At a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, he praised Thailand for establishing the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), which promotes the country's content and soft power industry as economic drivers. He also affirmed South Korea's readiness to cooperate with Thailand in various areas.

The spokesman said that during talks with Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the prime minister was invited to attend the WEF annual meeting next year in Davos, Switzerland, to promote Thailand's economic potential in various aspects, such as infrastructure and food.

Ms Paetongtarn also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who commended Thailand for successfully passing the marriage equality bill, which will become law in January next year.

Mr Trudeau also affirmed Canada's readiness to forge education and vocational cooperation with Thailand.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also endorsed Thailand's "Six Countries, One Destination" scheme to promote regional tourism and boost the southern border economy, as his nation now ranks first in the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand.

The prime minister also met with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who praised Thailand's proactive role as "a bridge builder" between Asean and the US to promote peace, stability, and prosperity at both regional and global levels.

Thailand also affirmed its commitment to cooperate with the US in all dimensions, Mr Jirayu said.

At a meeting between Ms Paetongtarn and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, it was agreed that 2025 would be designated the "Golden Year of Friendship" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The spokesman said both sides will also hold the 7th Meeting of the China-Thailand Joint Committee on Trade, Investment, and Economy shortly to expedite the expansion of trade and investment opportunities.

At the 27th Asean-China Summit, the prime minister emphasised the importance of Asean-China relations as the region's foundation for peace and prosperity. She also affirmed Thailand's endorsement of economic integration, security cooperation, and people-to-people relations, Mr Jirayu said.