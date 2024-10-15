Premier 'trampled' on media freedom

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has filed another petition against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He alleges that she has trampled on media freedom, an offence that he claims could lead to her removal from office.

Mr Ruangkrai said on Monday that he had express-mailed the document formally requesting the Election Commission investigate Ms Paetongtarn's reply to a press member during a recent media interview.

The PM's response, according to Mr Ruangkrai, was not in keeping with how a public officeholder should treat media practitioners who are doing their jobs.

The petitioner said the premier may have breached Section 184 of the Constitution and, if found guilty, could see lose her job under Section 170 of the charter.

If the EC finds merit in the accusation and refers the petition to the higher court, the Constitutional Court would make the final ruling.

The petition stems from Ms Paetongtarn's interaction with the media at Government House, which was published on the ch3plus.com website under the headline "The premier is upset by reporting of the government's position on charter amendment."

The reporter's question concerned a disagreement with coalition parties over some amendments they claimed marked a U-turn on the previous stance.

The prime minister said she would rather reporters not ask such questions, insisting there was always close consultation within the coalition over key issues before and after the weekly cabinet meetings.

However, these amendments were not a priority at the time because manpower and resources were being diverted to help flood victims.

At one point, Ms Paetongtarn said a robust and united government was good for the people's interest and reporters should not direct questions that may provoke disunity.

According to Mr Ruangkrai, Ms Paetongtarn's replies could be construed as obstructing, curtailing or interfering with the media's rights and freedom to report on government activity as guaranteed by the constitution.

This obstruction could constitute a breach of Section 184, which forbids the prime minister, MPs and senators from hindering media practitioners from performing their duties.

This is Mr Ruangkrai's second petition in recent days against the prime minister, who, on Oct 8, he accused of infringing on a political post holder's ethics by appointing Surapong Suebwonglee and Nattawut Saikua as advisers since both have served jail terms.