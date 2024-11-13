No coalition land row: Phumtham

Listen to this article

Phumtham Wechayachai

The dispute over land plots in Buri Ram's Khao Kradong area between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Land (DoL) will not snowball into a rift between coalition parties, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said.

He was responding to reports of a fresh conflict between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the coalition Bhumjaithai Party.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit of Pheu Thai oversees the SRT, while Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul is in charge of the DoL.

"There should be no problem [among coalition partners]. Everyone must act in line with the law," said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister.

At the centre of the dispute between the SRT and the DoL are land plots covering 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area in Muang district. The SRT is seeking to reclaim its land, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for issuing land papers to illegal occupants.

The Central Administrative Court also ruled in favour of the SRT, ordering the DoL to work with the rail agency to examine the boundaries of Khao Kradong.

It was revealed last week that the land committee unanimously resolved not to revoke the land documents despite the 2021 Supreme Court ruling that the land belongs to the SRT.

Mr Suriya said Tuesday that the SRT on Sunday informed the Central Administrative Court that the DoL had failed to comply with the court's order and on Monday issued an official letter to oppose the land committee's decision not to revoke the land documents.

He also brushed aside reports that some areas belong to the Chidchob family, which is said to wield considerable power in Bhumjaithai, saying the issue should not be politicised.

It is reported that of the land documents to be examined, 12 land title deeds covering 179 rai in total are said to belong to the Chidchob family, which owns several businesses on the land, including the Buriram International Circuit and a 32,600-seat football stadium.