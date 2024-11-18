People's Party announces candidates to lead 12 PAOs

Listen to this article

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (second from left), joins deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun (left), secretary-general Sarayoot Jailak (right) in posing for photos in a meeting room at Thai Summit Tower on Aug 9 to prepare for the introduction of their party following the court-ordered dissolution of the Move Forward Party. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The People's Party (PP) on Monday unveiled candidates for the chairs of 12 provincial administration organisations (PAOs) at coming local government elections,

The party hopes to win at least one PAO chair in each region.

The 12 candidates are for PAO chairman in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Mukdahan, Nong Khai, Trat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Song Khla, Samut Songkram, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

People's Party leader and opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut introduced the candidates to the media at the party’s headquarters in the Future Forward Building on Ramkhamhaeng Road.

Elections for PAO chief are scheduled nationwide on Feb 1 next year, with the exception of Surin, where it is this coming Saturday, Nov 23, and Udon Thani, on Nov 24.

The PP plans to announce seven more candidates by year’s end or early next year.

Mr Natthaphong said said the five key areas the party saw as very important were - providing drinkable tap water and year-round water for agricultural use; development of mass transit systems, roads and buses that run on time; inclusive access to public health services and doctors; PAOs that operate transparently, quickly and effectively; and schools that teach skills designed for real-world use.

“These are not all of our campaign policies. There are other site-specific policies that have been studied thoroughly by our candidates, who have worked with and met with local people. They will respond well to the people’s needs,” the party leader said.

Party secretary-general Sarayoot Jailak said the party’s polices for the PAO chief elections could all be truly implemented by its winning candidates. It was not just a vote-catching tactic.