Thai politician Samart wanted over iCon Group fraud case

Samart Janechaijittawanich, right, receives a complaint from fraudulent investment victims at the Justice Ministry in 2019, when he was a vice minister of justice. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of politician Samart Janechaijittawanich for alleged money-laundering in connection with The iCon Group fraud case.

According to a source, the court on Sunday issued the warrant for the arrest of the 41-year-old man who is a former deputy spokesman of the Palang Pracharath Party.

The Department of Special Investigation suspected him of laundering money for receiving money from The iCon Group direct sales company.

Mr Samart became embroiled in The iCon Group scandal following the release of an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, the CEO and founder of The iCon Group, and a non-MP House committee member who offered to help clear a complaint in exchange for money.

In another development, DSI officials brought Mr Samart’s mother Wilawan Phutthasamrit from her house in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, to the DSI headquarters for interrogation on Monday morning. She told officials that Mr Samart was in Chiang Mai province and would surrender.

Recently the CEO and major dealers including celebrities of The iCon Group were arrested for alleged public fraud, fraudulent borrowing and computer crime regarding its direct sales of products, mostly dietary supplements, through networks of dealers.

The networks of its dealers were actively expanded nationwide and there were also dealers in other countries. Major dealers publicised their wealth and success in doing business with the group and some newly recruited dealers said they were persuaded to buy huge amounts of products for considerable returns.

Late last month about 8,000 people complained they lost about 2.4 billion baht in total through their investment in The iCon Group’s products that they could not sell.