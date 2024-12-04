Boonsong release stirs flap

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: 'Aunt not been in touch'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra denied speculation that the release on parole of former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom, who was convicted of corruption in an earlier rice-pledging scheme, would pave the way for the possible return of fugitive ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra.

She said on Tuesday that Boonsong was released on parole because he met certain requirements set by the Department of Corrections (DoC), and this has nothing to do with her aunt, Yingluck.

"It is about the DoC's regulations. It has nothing to do with the former prime minister [Yingluck]," Ms Paetongtarn said. She also denied that Yingluck had contacted her about a homecoming after a long period overseas in exile.

The release of Boonsong has heightened speculation about Yingluck's return.

After serving more than six years in jail, Boonsong, 64, was released by the DoC on Monday. His 48-year term was reduced multiple times, bringing it down to 10 years.

With his release scheduled for April 21, 2028, Boonsong will be on probation for another three years and five months, during which time he will wear an electronic tag.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday that Boonsong was released in line with DoC regulations.

The move was considered and approved by the DoC's parole committee, which is comprised of prosecutors, judges, doctors, officials from the DoC, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

While on parole, Boonsong will stay with his son, Dejnatwit Teriyapirom, in Chiang Mai, Pol Col Tawee said.

Pol Col Tawee said Boonsong has to wear an electronic bracelet and is required to report to probation officials in Chiang Mai regularly, adding paroled convicts under 70 must wear an electronic tag.

He added Boonsong is not allowed to leave the country and has to seek permission from probation officials for any trip outside Chiang Mai.

Asked if this would benefit the former premier, Pol Col Tawee said, "Everyone must follow the law".

Mr Dejnatwit said on Tuesday his father would report to probation officials in Chiang Mai on Wednesday and officials would inform his father about his reporting schedule.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, previously said preparations have been made for Yingluck's return, and Boonsong's release will likely help.

He pointed to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's interview about his sister's return, expected next April or slightly earlier, and the DoC's new regulation allowing detention outside prison.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia last month, Thaksin said he expected Yingluck to return, possibly during the Songkran festival in April.

Yingluck, 57, has been a fugitive since August 2017, when she failed to appear before the Supreme Court's Criminal Case Division for Holders of Political Positions for the reading of the court ruling on a charge of dereliction of duty in a rice-pledging programme that ran up at least 500 billion baht in losses.