People's Party urges action to curb PM2.5

The People's Party (PP) has urged the government to take immediate action to address worsening PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok, as dust levels surged across all 50 districts of the city.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, opposition leader and PP party chief, expressed concern for Bangkok residents, who are expected to endure high pollution levels until Saturday.

Citing data from the Royal Forest Department, he said 306 hotspots were detected nationwide from Dec 1–3, with 93% (284 hotspots) in agricultural areas across the central, lower northern, and northeastern regions.

Current wind patterns, blowing from north to south and east to west, have concentrated dust particles from agricultural lands in Bangkok.

Mr Natthaphong warned that poor ventilation in the city would likely worsen pollution through the weekend and warned residents to watch out for signs of bad air.

He criticised the government for its lack of proactive strategies, pointing out the PP has advocated long-term solutions to PM2.5 pollution being adopted during the eight-month low-pollution period, rather than reacting to crises.

Despite proposing measures during parliamentary debates and budget discussions, the government has yet to implement effective and timely solutions, he said.

Mr Natthaphong also flagged the sugarcane purchasing season, beginning tomorrow, as a potential contributor to worsening air quality, noting the unclear pricing for fresh sugarcane harvested without burning.

On rice-related policies, the PP has proposed a 1,000-baht-per-rai subsidy for rice farmers to discourage burning practices. However, no significant progress has been made on this initiative.

Additionally, he recommended banning the purchase or import of agricultural products linked to burning.

Such measures, he explained, could be enforced under the Agricultural Standards Act 2008 and the Export and Import of Goods Act BE 1979, without waiting for the Clean Air Act to be enacted.

"Addressing the dust pollution crisis should begin before it happens, not after it becomes a problem," Mr Natthaphong said.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's air quality monitoring centre, AirBKK, reported yesterday morning that PM2.5 levels exceeded the safety threshold of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) across the city.

Residents are advised to wear PM2.5 masks outdoors.