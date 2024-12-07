Pheu Thai bill 'to curb coups'

Listen to this article

The Democracy Monument is seen between two policemen assigned to monitor an anti-government rally on Oct 14, 2021. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pheu Thai Party has proposed a bill to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, which would reduce the military's power to conduct coups d'etat.

The law will empower a cabinet-appointed committee to consider and appoint generals instead of allowing armed force commanders to appoint officials close to them as generals.

"People who are not part of the group lose the opportunity to advance in their military career, and the appointment of generals lacks transparency. Therefore, the cabinet should oversee the appointment of generals," said the source.

In addition, the prime minister would be the Defence Council chairman instead of the defence minister, he said, adding that the bill also added criteria that must be met by all those seeking to become generals under Section 25, including not being known for exerting undue influence or having links to illicit drugs, human trafficking or destruction of natural resources and the environment.

Other qualifications include not being under disciplinary investigation or criminal prosecution, except for offences committed through negligence, defamation or minor offences, and must not be a contractual party with any unit under the Ministry of Defence or conduct business or activities related to the ministry.

In addition, the bill also amends Section 35 by adding a prohibition on the use of military force or military personnel in cases of seizing or controlling the administrative power of the government, including obstructing the performance of duties of various government agencies, prohibiting the use of it for business or activities that are of personal benefit to the commander, and committing other unlawful acts.

It was also stipulated that military officers ordered to lead such acts had the right not to comply and risked being considered a party to the violation of military criminal law.

It also increases the penalty for military officers who violate or are found to be preparing to violate Section 35 by temporarily suspending them as ordered by the Prime Minister to allow for an investigation.

"The amendment to Section 35 is important in preventing the military from abusing its power and being hostile to a democratic regime with the King as head of state," he said.

The bill proposed by Pheu Thai MP, Prayut Siripanich, is one of three to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, and it is now open to public opinions until Jan 1 on parliament's website. The other two are from the People's Party and former defence minister Sutin Klungsaeng.