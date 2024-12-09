Ex-BJT lawmakers freed on parole

Three former Bhumjaithai Party MPs who were sentenced to nine months in prison in June this year for ethical violations were released on parole on Sunday.

Natee Ratchakitprakarn, a former list MP and wife of Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, was released from the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, while Chalong Thoetwiraphong and Phumsit Khongmi, both Phatthalung politicians, were released from the Bangkok Remand Prison.

They were given nine-month prison terms by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders on June 11 for allowing other MPs to use their electronic voting cards during a vote on the budget bill in January 2020.

They were also stripped of their political rights.

Their action resulted in the second and third readings of the bill being ruled illegitimate.