Anutin says no to coup bill

The Bhumjaithai Party has opposed a bill proposed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, which is seen as a bid to curb the military's ability to stage a coup d'etat.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that he did not think the bill would prevent a putsch, adding that politicians must not create conditions that the military may use as an excuse to stage a coup.

"There are only a few conditions for coups. Such conditions stem mostly from politicians. If we don't create them, coups are unlikely to occur," said Mr Anutin, also the interior minister.

"Whatever law will be enacted, if a coup takes place, the first thing for the coup-makers is to tear up the constitution," he said.

"All politicians should do is to carry out their duties with honesty and integrity and avoid causing divisions."

He said Bhumjaithai, a government coalition partner, will not vote for the bill if it is tabled in parliament.

"I have witnessed several coups in the past since the Chatichai Choohavan administration was ousted by one in 1991. Coups can be avoided if certain conditions do not occur," Mr Anutin said.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechaiyachai on Monday tried to downplay concern that the bill would reduce the military's power and create conflict between the government and the armed forces. He said the bill is now being scrutinised by a government screening panel and the Council of Defence.

"Feedback will be sought," said Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister. "There is no intention to seize the military's power. There are rules and regulations governing the military."

Asked if the bill would upset the military and potentially lead to a conflict with the government, Mr Phumtham said the government and the military have been on good terms, adding that military personnel at the Defence Ministry have supported his work.

Under the bill, a cabinet-appointed committee would be empowered to consider and appoint generals instead of allowing armed forces commanders to appoint officials close to them as generals.

In addition, the prime minister would be the Defence Council chairperson instead of the defence minister.

The bill also added criteria that must be met by all those seeking to become generals under Section 25, including not being known for exerting undue influence or having links to illicit drugs, human trafficking or destruction of natural resources and the environment.

Other qualifications include not being under disciplinary investigation or criminal prosecution, except for offences committed through negligence, defamation or minor offences. They must also not be a contractual party with any unit under the Ministry of Defence or conduct business or activities related to the ministry.

In addition, the bill amends Section 35 by adding a prohibition on the use of military force or military personnel in cases of seizing or controlling the government's administrative power.

It was also stipulated that military officers ordered to lead such acts had the right not to comply and risked being considered a party to violating military criminal law. It also increases the penalty for military officers who violate or are found to be preparing to violate Section 35 by temporarily suspending them as ordered by the prime minister to allow for an investigation.

The proposed bill will be open to public opinion on the parliament's website until Jan 1.