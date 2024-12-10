Father of Chon Buri MP shot, severely wounded

Sakda Noppasit.

CHON BURI - Sakda Noppasit, father of People's Party MP for Chon Buri Wannida Noppasit, was shot and seriously wounded when leaving a restaurant in Muang district early Tuesday morning.

Mr Sakda, 61, is also a spokesman for the Pheu Thai Party and secretary to the minister for natural resources and the environment.

He was shot once in his abdomen in the car park of the Bang Pakong 3 eatery in tambon Samed about 5.30am on Tuesday. The bullet went right through, leaving an exit wound in his back.

He was rushed to Chonburi Hospital, where he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

At the crime scene, police found a spent 9mm cartridge shell, along with many unfired cartridges of the same calibre.

No further details were available. The police investigation was continuing.