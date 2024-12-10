More parties oppose Pheu Thai’s anti-coup bill

Soldiers stand guard at the Victory Monument in Bangkok in May 2014, shortly after the May 22, 2014 coup. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The coalition-member United Thai Nation Party (UTN) and the opposition Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) have expressed their objection to a bill drafted by an MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party intended to prevent future military coups.

UTN MP and spokesman Akradet Wongpitakroj said on Tuesday that the party was opposed to any bill that would allow politicians to intervene in the affairs of the Defence Ministry. It had previously opposed such a bill proposed by the since-dissolved Move Forward party.

“Any change to the regulations of the Defence Ministry must be carefully considered. The armed forces are major national institutions where security is concerned,” Mr Akradet said.

He was referring to bill to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, drafted by Pheu Thai list MP Prayut Siripanich.

PPRP spokesman Piya Tavichai said the bill would undermine the military and lead to the political abuse of the armed forces. “Therefore, the party is doing its best to block the bill,” the spokesman said.

Pol Lt Gen Piya also said that this stance came directly from PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

According to the PPRP spokesman, the Prayut Siripanich bill would provide politicians with higher authority than the armed forces chiefs in deciding the annual reshuffle of generals.

Armed forces chiefs and commanders knew their personnel better than the politicians who took turns in having power after elections, the PPRP spokesman said.

He also said that existing laws allowed armed forces chiefs to propose the reshuffle of generals to His Majesty the King, who was the head of the Thai armed forces, for royal approval. The laws were designed to prevent politicians from interfering in military affairs, Pol Lt Gen Piya said.

The UTN and PPRP announcements echoed the stance of the coalition-member Bhumjaithai Party.

The bill's sponsor, Pheu Thai MP Prayut, said he proposed the legislation because he disapproved of the repeated coups in the country. The bill would empower the cabinet to endorse military reshuffles proposed by chiefs of the armed forces. It would also allow the prime minister and the cabinet to suspend military officers as a way to block coups.

However, he said, if the bill was heavily opposed, he would withdraw it from parliament for changes.

Parliament launched an opinion survey on Mr Prayut's bill on Dec 2. As of Monday, there were 27,113 respondents. Of them, 72.47% disagreed with the bill and 27.53% supported it.