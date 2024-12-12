PM to delegate opposition's questions

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra waves to reporters as she and other cabinet members arrive at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she is ready to participate in the House general session when it convenes on Thursday.

The premier told the media after Wednesday's cabinet meeting that she would announce the government's 90-day performance and outline its policies for next year when parliament resumes.

However, this is not the time for her to answer questions from the opposition, she added.

Ms Paetongtarn said she has delegated that responsibility to deputy prime ministers or ministers who are directly responsible for the issues raised.

"Having them answer questions will be more direct and will provide more in-depth details. But of course, I have an intention to join (the interpellation session). I will not abandon my responsibilities," said the prime minister when asked about the People's Party's request that she attend to answer in person.

She said Thursday was not the right time for that because she had to deliver a performance announcement, and many senior civil servants would also be participating.

Opposition whip chief Pakornwut Udompipatskul said interpellation sessions are set down every Thursday, so the opposition has prepared questions to ask the premier. That task will be performed by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, he said.

"We know the prime minister will discuss the government's performance at a meeting on Dec 12, which coincides with the opening day of the parliamentary session. However, we have already informed her that we have questions to ask her," Mr Pakornwut said.

"There is another way: for the prime minister to recognise the importance of parliament, which represents the public, and that a parliamentary majority voted her to be prime minister. If she sees that she should give importance to checks and balances, she should address the questions we have. This should build confidence on many matters for the public," he said.

A no-confidence motion would be moved against the government this session. The opposition will keep the important questions for the premier and wait until she is ready, Mr Pakornwut added.