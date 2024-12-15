Govt unity 'intact' despite Thaksin's criticism of some coalition parties

Thaksin Shinawatra greets Pheu Thai Party members on a train to Prachuap Khiri Khan on Nov 13. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has insisted the government's unity remains intact despite former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's criticism of some coalition parties for missing an important cabinet meeting.

At Pheu Thai's seminar in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Friday, Thaksin took shots at some coalition parties for their ministers' no-show at last week's cabinet meeting to deliberate two executive decrees: one governing the reform of juristic person tax and the other on increasing the country's competitiveness.

Thaksin, who wields considerable influence in Pheu Thai, accused certain parties of avoiding the meeting.

"Where's the 'all for one and one for all' spirit? If anyone doesn't want to be [in the cabinet] any more, they should say so. The next time they skip [a cabinet meeting], they should also produce a resignation letter. That should be easy," he said.

The former premier said coalition parties also put their hands up in support of the government in its policy statement to parliament.

"But after cabinet seats were divided, they slowly retracted their hands," Thaksin said. "What we saw at the deliberation of the two decrees at cabinet was not a pretty sight."

Noted for their absence at the Dec 11 cabinet meeting were: Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also leader of the United Thai Nation Party; Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri from Bhumjaithai; and Deputy Agriculture Minister Akkhara Prompow from a breakaway group formerly attached to the Palang Pracharath Party.

Others were Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul from Bhumjaithai; and Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin from UTN.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is Bhumjaithai leader, cut short his doctor's appointment to attend the meeting after receiving a call from PM's secretary-general Prommin Lertsuriyadej. Other deputy ministers from Bhumjaithai took a leave of absence.

However, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, who is also tourism and sports minister, said the coalition is still united and will serve out the government's term. As a senior figure, Thaksin's words are valued, and Pheu Thai pays heed to them, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin said he did not think Thaksin referred to Bhumjaithai when he made the remarks. He said the weekly cabinet meeting usually takes place on Tuesdays, but he wasn't informed that this particular one had been moved to Wednesday.

Asked if Thaksin's remarks were aimed at Bhumjaithai, he said: "Bhumjaithai is receptive to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra who is the government leader. What Thaksin mentioned regarding the absenteeism, I'm not too worked up about it."