Anwar taps Thaksin for Asean role

Thaksin Shinawatra

The government has hailed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's plan to appoint former premier Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal adviser, saying it will benefit peace efforts in southern Thailand and joint development efforts between the two countries.

Mr Anwar said he would appoint Thaksin as an informal adviser on Asean affairs when Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of the regional bloc next year.

The plan was announced by Mr Anwar at a joint press conference on Monday with Thaksin's daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in Putrajaya.

Thaksin served as Thailand's prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

"I have agreed to appoint [Thaksin] as my informal adviser on chairing Asean, along with a team of members from Asean countries in an informal setup," the Bernama news agency quoted him as saying.

"Thank you for agreeing to this, as we need to benefit from the experience of such a statesman," Mr Anwar said during the joint press conference.

Malaysia will be the Asean chair next year after Laos ends its chairmanship this year.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that Thaksin is Mr Anwar's personal choice as an adviser.

"Thaksin has experience in solving Thailand's problems and gained recognition from several countries. He also served as an adviser in several countries," said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as a deputy prime minister.

"Serving as an adviser to Mr Anwar could help boost development between the two countries. In particular, the appointment should benefit efforts to address problems in the deep South."

Asked if the Thai government would consider appointing Thaksin as its adviser, Mr Phumtham said it depends on whether the law would allow Thaksin to assume such a role.

"If the law allows, the government is ready to listen to his advice," he said.

Mr Phumtham also brushed aside concern that Thaksin may meddle in the affairs of other Asean members when he serves as Mr Anwar's adviser.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday Mr Anwar plans to appoint Thaksin as an adviser because the Malaysian prime minister has recognised the former Thai premier's capabilities. He said Thaksin's appointment would bode well for peace efforts in the deep South and other issues in the regional grouping.

Romadon Panjor, a list MP of the main opposition People's Party, said Mr Anwar's plan to appoint Thaksin as an adviser will allow Thailand to push a peace agenda in Asean when addressing the unrest in the deep South, conflict in Myanmar, and South China Sea territorial disputes. The South China Sea disputes involve island and maritime claims among several countries, such as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and China.