Provincial administrative organisation polls set for Feb 1

Listen to this article

Nationwide elections for provincial administrative organisation (PAO) presidents and provincial councillors will take place on Feb 1, with candidacy registration Monday-Friday this week, says the Office of Election Commission.

However, according to the announcement, elections of PAO presidents in 29 provinces will not be held on that day because they left the posts before their terms expired this month. In these provinces only the elections of provincial councillors will take place on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee will oversee the PAO president race in Ubon Ratchatani on Sunday, the last before the Feb 1 polls.

The election is predicted to be a three-horse race between Pheu Thai candidate and former PAO president Kan Kaltinan, People Party’s candidate Sitthipol Laohawanich and independent candidate Jittrawan Wangsupakitkosol.

Local officials expect a voter turnout of around 65%.