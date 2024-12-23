Govt set to tackle 20 'urgent' bills

Listen to this article

Chief government whip Wisut Chainarun expressed confidence the House would complete its scrutiny of some 20 urgent bills in this session.

Mr Wisut, a list-MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said about 20 urgent bills were to be approved in the session which started on Dec 12.

Among them were the bill on fisheries to address problems faced by the industry and the bill on common ticketing system which would pave the way for a 20-baht flat-rate fare for the mass transit system.

However, Mr Wisut voiced concerns about the attendance of MPs and asked people to avoid inviting MPs to attend events when weekly House meetings are scheduled. "It is crucial for the MPs to attend the meetings to deliberate the bills and avoid the collapse of meetings due to a lack of quorum."

Asked about the prospect of amnesty bills, he said there are four bills pending House scrutiny and the Pheu Thai-sponsored version will not be ready for submission until the end of January.

Mr Wisut urged coalition parties to consult with government whips before submitting bills to ensure support from the government, otherwise criticism from within the bloc would create confusion and speculation about internal strife.

Earlier, Pheu Thai lawmaker Prayuth Siripanich proposed a so-called anti-coup bill which was opposed by the Bhumjaithai Party, a coalition member. Following heavy criticism, he withdrew the bill for improvement.

On the referendum bill, Mr Wisut insisted that differing opinions would not lead to a conflict. The House last week rejected the referendum bill containing the double majority rule by a vote of 326 to 61, with one abstention and one no-vote.

Those who opposed the bill were the coalition Pheu Thai, United Thai Nation, Democrat, Prachachat, Kla Dharma and Chartpattana parties. Opposition parties -- People's Party, Thai Sang Thai and Palang Pracharath -- also opposed it. Those who voted for the bill were 59 MPs from Bhumjaithai and two MPs from Thai Sang Thai.

As the Senate earlier voted overwhelmingly in support of the double majority rule to be applied in a charter amendment referendum, the bill will be suspended for 180 days during a "cooling-off" period. After that, if the House insists on the single majority rule, the bill will be presented to the King for endorsement.