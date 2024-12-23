Govt House reporters highlight PM’s reliance on her father

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, greets her father Thaksin as he arrives at Voice Space building in Bangkok.She was there to receive the ceremonial confirmation of her appointment as prime minister from His Majesty the King, in August. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Government House reporters have deemed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration a "dad-supported government" and dubbed her “Paetongphoey”, a reference to her dependence on prepared scripts at important ocassions.

It is an end-of-year tradition for Government House reporters to give the government, the prime minister and some cabinet ministers invented names describing their character and actions.

The reporters termed Ms Paetongtarn’s administration a father-supported government because of her father Thaksin's prominent role.

On Monday, Ms Paetongtarn smilingly told reporters that her father shared his useful experience with her.

Government House reporters also dubbed the prime minister “Paetongphoey”, a play on words as “phoey” in Thai refers to a script.

The prime minister took it lightly, saying her nickname should instead be “Paetongpad”, because she uses her iPad not a paper script.

The reporters also chose a quote of the year - the prime minister’s remark that her husband was a southerner, when seeking to assure people she was certainly concerned about flood victims in the South.

She made the remark after being asked when she would visit the flood-devastated area.