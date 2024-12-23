Slain politician's widow running for Prachin Buri PAO chair

Listen to this article

Napapat Anchasanichamon, right, receives garlands and flowers from supporters after she registered to run for president of the Provincial Administration Organisation in Prachin Buri province on Monday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI - The wife of a local politician shot dead at his boss's house registered to run in the election for president of the Provincial Administration Organisation on Monday.

Napapat Anchasanichamon, who is a provincial councillor, will have the support of the Pheu Thai Party in running for the position of PAO chief.

She submitted her candidacy on Monday, the first day of registration. Three other candidates also registered for the poll.

The faction of incumbent PAO president Soonthorn Vilawan has not yet registered a candidate. The faction has been quiet since Ms Napapat's husband, Chaimet "Sor Jor Tong" Sitsanitphong, was slain at Mr Soonthorn's house on Dec 11. They have until Friday to submit a name.

Ms Napapat had initially decided to pull out of the race after the alleged murder by two of Mr Sunthoon's assistants, fearful for her safety. She changed her mind last week with support from the party and Thamanat Prompow, an MP of the Kla Dharma Party who maintains close ties with Pheu Thai and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

"Khun Thaksin has called to give me his support," the Pheu Thai candidate said after completing the registration process on Monday.

"I am quite confident of winning the election. Everybody wanted me to keep fighting," she added.

Her husband Chaimet was killed by multiple gunshots at Mr Soonthorn's home in Muang district amid a political dispute. Chaimet wanted his wife to run for PAO president, but Mr Soonthorn reportedly favoured his own choice over Ms Napapat. He is retiring due to his advanced age, 85 years.

Mr Soonthorn and his family have close ties with the Bhumjaithai Party and have wielded political influence in the province for decades. He treated Chaimet as his right-hand man, like an adopted son.

Mr Soonthorn and his six aides were arrested in connection with the shooting. They remain in custody as police continue to question them and compile their case report for prosecutors.

Police made another search of the crime-scene house on Sunday, looking for additional evidence.

Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum said on Monday investigators had questioned nearly 50 witnesses and saw no need to make other arrests in the case.