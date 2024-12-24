Former protest leaders plan new rallies against govt

Listen to this article

Sondhi Limthongkul speaks to supporters at the Government House complaints centre in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Screenshot from Sondhi Facebook page)

Former protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul's group is threatening fresh demonstrations against the government because it has not responded to their demand to revoke a 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia on overlapping territorial claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

They insist the MoU poses a risk to Thai sovereignty over part of its territory and marine resources.

Mr Sondhi and a group of followers arrived at the Government House complaints centre on Tuesday, when their 15-day deadline expired for the government begin the revocation of the 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia and a 2001 joint communique between former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his then Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen.

The MoU relates to the sharing of resource development.

The Sondhi group insists the MoU and the communique could be interpreted as Thailand acknowledging Cambodia’s marine territorial claim, which overlaps Thai territorial claims and rights to marine resources in the Gulf of Thailand.

Mr Sondhi said the deadline had now passed and the government continued to take no action on the issue.

His group earlier asked the government to request the Constitutional Court to rule if the MoU was constitutional and to arrange public forums on the MoU, so he public could have their say.

The government's continuing inaction could damage the national interest and his group would take action to protect Thai sovereignty, Mr Sondhi said.

Parnthep Pourpongpan, who accompanied Mr Sondhi, said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had promised to discuss the matter with Mr Sondhi, but failed to do so. She had also rejected the proposed public forum, saying that opponents already had the complaints centre at Government House, according to Mr Parnthep.

The government's only response had been to acknowledge their opposition, Mr Parnthep said.

“Does the lack of response mean that there is interest in our street demonstrations?” he said.

Mr Parnthep said his group planned to rally outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parliament and Royal Thai Navy headquarters early next year, to pressue the government into a positive response.

“The matter is already on people’s minds,” he said.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Paetongtarn said the government was sounding out opinions on the issue from as many parties as possible.

Asked about the demanded public forum, she said the issue was sensitive and must be handled carefully.