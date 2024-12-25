Provincial election preparations in high gear

Listen to this article

The Election Commission urged provincial election commissioners and officers to gear up for provincial administration organisation elections on Feb 1.

Mr Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the EC, yesterday presided over the opening ceremony of a trainers' workshop in preparation for the PAO elections.

During his speech, Mr Sawang referred to the EC's guidelines for managing PAO elections, saying that while election officers are trained, unexpected issues require technical skills and problem-solving abilities.

Local EC offices must provide close assistance to ensure timely and accurate solutions, he said. Mr Sawang also acknowledged criticism of the EC, particularly during the 2023 elections. He said most people who criticised the EC had never studied the law, including academics.

Many critics, he said, sought to please their audience without contemplating the consequences, while others exploited legal loopholes for personal gain. Legal ambiguities often lead to unfairness, he said, which affects the public. He encouraged those dissatisfied with the laws to push for change.

Mr Sawang suggested that critics file legal complaints if they believe the EC is at fault, rather than simply accusing the EC of bias or lack of transparency. "I hope election officers are not discouraged by the criticism they face," he said. "No matter what we do, there will always be resistance because the election is a political competition and there are always people looking to benefit.

"So, we must endure and ensure we operate strictly within the law. If we follow the law, we have nothing to worry about," he said. When asked about scrutiny from parties, he said the EC aims to minimise errors as PAO elections attract attention.

The EC is committed to maximising efficiency, from polling stations to vote counting and results reporting, he said. Reflecting on PAO elections held previously in 29 provinces, he said results are often reported 1-2 hours later than scheduled due to system overloads. Meanwhile, Mr Sawang commented on the audio clip allegedly revealing a conversation about someone preparing 20 million baht to be spent on the elections in Prachin Buri. He said the EC must investigate all complaints.