Veteran Thai leader Chuan takes swipe at govt handouts

Listen to this article

Democrat list MP Chuan Leekpai speaks during a debate at parliament on Feb 8, 2024. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Democrat list MP Chuan Leekpai on Wednesday criticised the government's cash handout policy, saying it would do little to help people.

Mr Chuan, a former premier and former Democrat Party leader, hoped that Thai people would become self-reliant as he extended his best wishes to mark New Year's Day.

He said it would be more sustainable if people built their own fortune through hard work and self-development. He noted that this is why he disagrees with the handout policy, as he believes it will make people even more vulnerable.

"If their prosperity comes from handouts, it won't last. One day, it will lead back to poverty and an inability to help oneself. I hope that people will realise that we must develop ourselves and adapt to changes, or we won't be able to compete with others," he said.

Mr Chuan offered his best wishes for the New Year, saying that while life has its ups and downs, he hopes that success comes through determination and perseverance.

Meanwhile, Payap Punkate, an adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, slammed Mr Chuan on Wednesday for recently urging voters in the southern region not to vote for the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

He accused the former Democrat leader of adopting a holier-than-thou attitude, saying Mr Chuan should clean up his own party first after it suffered massive election losses in 2019 and 2023.

Mr Payap defended former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, saying Thaksin's involvement in politics is legal and in good faith.

He urged Mr Chuan to be more open-minded about Thaksin.