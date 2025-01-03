Paetongtarn declares assets worth B13.9bn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shows a piece of traditional Thai garment at Government House before attending the cabinet meeting on Dec 24, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra and her husband Pitaka Suksawat have a combined wealth of 13.9 billion baht, which includes two houses in London and two land plots on Japan's Hokkaido island, with debts of about 4.4 billion baht, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC announced on Friday the asset and liability declaration of Ms Paetongtarn, who became the 31st prime minister on Sept 6 last year, following the Constitutional Court's removal of Srettha Thavisin as premier on Aug 14.

The declaration indicated that the couple's assets totalled 13.99 billion baht — with Ms Paetongtarn's assets valued at 13.84 billion baht and Mr Pitaka's at 141.11 million baht. Their children hold assets worth 500,000 baht.

The couple's total debt was 4.44 billion baht, including Ms Paetongtarn's 4.43 billion baht and Mr Pitaka's 1.17 billion baht.

The prime minister, 38, reported an annual income of 265 million baht, including a salary of 3.40 million baht, dividends of 259.26 million baht, interest of 2 million baht and rent of 890,000 baht. Her annual expenses totalled 57.72 million baht, comprising 45 million baht for personal expenses and 7 million baht for household costs.

Among Ms Paetongtarn's assets are:

Cash of 7.27 million baht

Deposits of 1.08 billion baht

Investments of 11 billion baht

Lending of 15.23 million baht

Land plots valued at 724.92 million baht

Properties worth 168.61 million baht

Vehicles worth 66.77 million baht

Concession rights of 358.78 million baht

Other assets worth 416.63 million baht

Ms Paetongtarn, who is the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, holds cash in various foreign currencies, deposits across 29 bank accounts and investments in 32 funds and companies.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, and her 42-year-old husband Pitaka Suksawat, left, at Government House, Bangkok. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Her holdings include 12 land plots: three in Pathum Thani province valued at 9.9 million baht and two plots on Hokkaido that she purchased on Dec 15, 2019, for 15 million baht each. She also owns two rental properties in London — one worth 111.61 million baht and the other worth 208.34 million baht — as well as five condominiums in Bangkok, two houses in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, and commercial buildings in Phetchaburi.

Ms Paetongtarn has a total of 23 vehicles from various luxury brands, including a Bentley worth 10.6 million baht and a Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at 6.7 million baht.

Her other assets include gold bars weighing 75 baht worth about 3 million baht, 75 luxury watches estimated at 162 million baht, nine Bearbrick collectible figures valued at 1.9 million baht and 217 luxury bags worth 76.65 million baht.

A representative from the ruling Pheu Thai Party confirmed that the figures reported by local media were accurate.

The prime minister's father and predecessor Thaksin -- who once owned Manchester City football club -- has a net worth of US$2.1 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 11th richest person in Thailand.

Thaksin used the wealth generated by his Shin Corp telecommunications empire to propel him into politics, and his family has remained influential even during his years in exile following his ousting in a military coup on Sept 19, 2006