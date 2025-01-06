PM will survive 2025: Nida poll

Most Thais believe that Paetongtarn Shinawatra will serve as prime minister for the entire year, suggests a poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

Nida Poll yesterday released the results of a survey conducted on Dec 16-18, involving 1,310 participants. When asked about the prospects of the Paetongtarn government this year, 51.22% of respondents believed the premier would serve the full year, 21.60% anticipated a cabinet reshuffle, 15.34% expected a parliamentary dissolution and 15.04% predicted the coalition government's collapse.

Some 5.88% thought the premier would resign, 5.73% believed protests would force her out of office, 3.05% said the government would face a coup, 2.82% said legal issues would force the premier to step down and 1.76% expected the premier to step aside for Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. About 1.15% gave no opinion or were uninterested.

Asked about this year's political situation, 50.61% believed the situation would remain "chaotic" and 39.92% said it would be more tumultuous.