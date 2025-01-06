Pheu Thai to decide on charter move

Listen to this article

Pheu Thai Party MPs are expected to decide on Tuesday whether the party should submit its version of a charter amendment bill to pave the way for establishing a charter drafting assembly (CDA) to pen a new constitution.

Pheu Thai list-MP and chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said the party's version of the bill differs from that of the opposition People's Party.

It has left Chapters 1 and 2 of the charter, clauses related to the royal powers and issues that may lead to conflict and divisions, untouched.

"To fulfil the party's pledge for charter amendments, the changes must prioritise the people's interest rather than political agendas," he said.

Chapter 1 contains sections that define Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and establish the King as the head of state. Chapter 2, meanwhile, outlines royal prerogatives.

When asked about senators who say they would not support charter amendment bills that are designed to advance political interests, Mr Wisut said his party's bill does not affect senators' rights and powers.

In addition to creating the CDA, the PP-sponsored bill is said to propose removing the requirement for one-third support from the Senate and replacing it with a two-thirds majority from the House for a charter amendment bill to pass.

The constitution currently stipulates that a charter amendment requires the support of at least one-third of all senators in the first and third readings of a charter amendment bill.

"Change requires a starting point and years of transition. All parties should work together in harmony and should not use constitutional amendments to create conflict in the country," said the Pheu Thai MP.

Sen Pisit Apiwattanawong said he would not support any bill seeking to revise Chapters 1 and 2 of the charter or the powers of public independent agencies.

He said that a public referendum to determine if the people want a charter rewrite is a prerequisite before a bill paving the way for the drafting of a new constitution is debated in parliament.

However, he added there is no need for a fresh court ruling on the number of charter referendums at this time; a further move will be considered when the bill is included on the agenda.

Parliament is scheduled to scrutinise various charter amendment bills section-by-section from Jan 14–15. The PP-sponsored bill seeking to amend Section 256 to set up the CDA is expected to go on the agenda too.

Sen Nanthana Nathawaropas said it is unlikely the charter amendment bills seeking to form the CDA will pass their first reading as most senators oppose a charter rewrite. "Even if Pheu Thai submits its version, the chances are very slim as most senators and Bhumjathai are likely to vote in unison," she said.