No cabinet changes yet, Phumtham insists

Phumtham: Media should be cautious

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the coalition parties remain united and dismissed rumours about a cabinet reshuffle as groundless.

Mr Phumtham on Monday criticised talk about a cabinet shake-up as ridiculous and called on media outlets to rely on credible sources; otherwise, they would become political tools that would cause confusion.

His remarks came after questions in the media about former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's comments regarding energy minister and leader of the United Nations Party (UTN) Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

On Sunday, Thaksin, widely seen as Pheu Thai Party's de-facto leader, denied rumours that Mr Pirapan would be removed from the cabinet and said no cabinet reshuffle was planned just yet.

Mr Pirapan reportedly faced strong resistance from the party for spearheading a movement to cut energy prices. Energy business heads who were also party financiers were said to be unhappy.

Mr Phumtham said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra holds the power to change the cabinet lineup and assured that it would not take place without her say so.

"I can guarantee a cabinet reshuffle isn't coming anytime soon. There has been no issue to justify such discussions," he said.

Mr Phumtham said he disagrees with some political observers who predict escalating political tensions this year. While analysts are free to express their views, he said all coalition parties believe there is nothing to be concerned about.

He added that it is premature for the coalition parties to discuss a no-confidence debate when the opposition has yet to submit a motion.

In another development, Mr Pirapan told the Senate on Monday that he has no vested interest in the energy business and has been working to reform the sector for the public interest.

He was responding to questions from Senator Noraset Pratchayakorn about the government's energy reform plan and alleged attempts by energy businesses to stall these efforts.

"I'm not an investor. If you follow the news, you'll see I've suspended anything deemed improper. I have no vested interest," he said.

"I'm doing my job under the government's policy and guidelines, which are to ensure the nation's energy security."