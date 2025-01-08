PM dismisses reshuffle talk

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Cabinet take a group photo at the lawn area in front of the Thai Khu Fa building at Government House in September last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra refuted rumours that she has considered a cabinet reshuffle.

The premier on Tuesday answered media questions over rumours that some ministers would be removed from the government in an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Ms Paetongtarn said she had never thought about a cabinet reshuffle at this time. Instead, she said she plans to call a meeting with her ministers to hear about their challenges and get updates on the government's work.

She said she would soon send invitations to these ministers for talks. She said she would like to meet with two ministers this month, but she did not name who those ministers were.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul responded to media questions about whether he had discussed political matters with ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra during a New Year visit.

Mr Anutin, also Interior Minister, said they did not discuss politics and that the visit was purely to extend New Year's greetings, emphasising that the visit was solely to pay respects and exchange New Year's wishes with a senior figure.

When asked whether Thaksin had offered advice regarding the workings of the government, he reiterated that no work-related topics were discussed. When asked if there were any discussions about assessing the current political situation, he said Thaksin did not bring up such issues.