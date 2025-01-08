Opposition preps to grill coalition

Listen to this article

The opposition looks set to file a motion seeking a censure debate against the coalition government by February, while the debate is expected to come between late February and early March, said Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People's Party (PP) list MP and the head opposition whip.

"The debate should never be any later than the second week of March," Mr Pakornwut said yesterday.

Among the main debate topics will be the government's alleged failures in leading public administration, corruption, unfair acts in favour of certain conglomerates and distortion of the country's judicial system for the benefit of an individual, he said.

These are problems the opposition has delved into and told the public about before, while there will also be some new problems that have not been revealed before, he said.

The PP is continuing to verify information about these issues to ensure the information about them, which the party currently already has in hand, is entirely correct, he said.

And if that is the case, he said, the PP believes these new issues could become a "final punch" and will convince some coalition parties to vote against the cabinet ministers allegedly involved in these issues. However, even if that does not happen and these cabinet ministers still win the no-confidence vote, at the very least, the public will be well informed about all these alleged mistakes and acts of misconduct and corruption in the coalition, he said.

"Almost all coalition parties will be grilled in the coming debate … And of course, the 14th-floor issue will be among the key debate topics," he said, referring to the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition's alleged interference in the Ministry of Justice's handling of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's detention in the premium ward on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said he would treat the planned censure debate as a good opportunity to tell his side of the story about the ministry's alleged interference in correctional procedures.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri also said she, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and the other deputy minister, Surapong Piyachote, are ready for the debate. She said all transport mega projects approved in the past two years under their care are accountable and in line with the government's transport policies.

The prime targets in this censure debate will be Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, said Sirikanya Tansakun, a list MP and deputy PP leader.