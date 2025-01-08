Debate on charter drafting proposals shelved for now

Listen to this article

Democracy Monument is seen on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok. Government, opposition and Senate whips agreed on Wednesday to postpone deliberation of charter amendment proposals to pave the way for setting up a drafting assembly until next month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Government, opposition and Senate whips on Wednesday agreed to postpone deliberation of constitutional amendment proposals to pave the way for setting up a charter drafting assembly (CDA) until next month.

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said the debate on the bills seeking to revise Section 256 of the current charter to set up a CDA would be held on Feb 14, instead of next week, with voting scheduled to take place the same day.

The section deals with procedures for a constitutional amendment. Parliament is scheduled to scrutinise various amendment bills section-by-section on Jan 14 and 15.

The bill to amend Section 256, sponsored by the opposition People’s Party, was initially expected to go on the agenda. Mr Wan Noor said the whips decided on the postponement, which would not affect the overall timeline for constitutional changes.

For one thing, lawmakers still have to wait for the 180-day “cooling off” period to pass after the House and Senate failed to reach an agreement earlier on the criteria for a public referendum. Most political observers say the protracted standoff means any constitutional change is highly unlikely before the government’s current term expires in 2027.

Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai MP and chief government whip, said the delay on consideration of Section 256 will allow for careful examination of the amendment proposals, especially by the Senate. He also said the cabinet would not submit its own version of the bill to revise Section 256, but would let individual coalition parties decide if they will propose one.

PM’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil, also deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has explained Pheu Thai’s version of the bill to other coalition parties, said Mr Wisut. Although amending the constitution was part of the Pheu Thai-led government’s policy statement, coalition parties have decided that they will submit their own proposals when they are ready.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People’s Party MP and chief opposition whip, said the one-month postponement was a compromise to ensure a smooth process. He said the opposition did not want a further delay but understood the Senate’s concerns and the need for time to study the amendment proposal.

Sen Wuttchart Kalayanamitr stressed that senators need time to study the issue with amendment proposals coming from various parties including Pheu Thai, which also plans to submit a similar proposal.