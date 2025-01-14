Wisut expects Senate to back charter change bill

Listen to this article

A senior Pheu Thai MP yesterday voiced confidence that the Senate will back the party's proposed charter amendment bill aiming to establish a charter drafting assembly (CDA) that would be responsible for writing a new constitution.

Wisut Chainarun, also chief government whip, said he expects senators to support the bill when it is tabled for deliberation as he emphasised that the party's proposal avoids amending Chapters 1 and 2 or any clauses related to the monarchy.

He added that the CDA to be set up must ensure it does not address these sensitive issues.

When asked about criticism from some coalition parties, Mr Wisut said that differences of opinion are normal in a democratic society and expressed optimism about discussing the matter with them.

The Pheu Thai MP noted that a charter amendment bill requires support from one-third of the Senate to pass, and he remained hopeful of reaching that mark.

Meanwhile, Democrat list MP Jurin Laksanawisit expressed scepticism about the passage of the charter amendment proposal, saying the public is split over the issue.

He said two key issues are being debated: whether the charter should be amended at all and how many referendum rounds would be necessary to give the all-clear required for a charter rewrite.

The former leader of the Democrats also said that should a new charter be drafted, the eligibility of the prime minister and political office holders could be targeted for revision following the removal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister last year.

Mr Srettha was dismissed in August by the Constitutional Court, which ruled him guilty of a gross violation of ethics for appointing an ex-convict as a cabinet minister.

"We must closely monitor this issue to ensure ethical standards are not compromised," he said.