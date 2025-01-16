PP appeals for censure ammo from public

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

The opposition is urging people to send in information with which to grill the government in a no-confidence debate.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said on Wednesday the censure debate is expected to take place in March or sooner.

The March timeframe was laid out to avoid a clash with the House's debate in mid-February of amendments to pave the way for a constitutional rewrite.

Mr Natthaphong, who leads the opposition People's Party (PP), said his party has prepared up to 20 censure issues to be filed.

Party members have been assigned to dig into the issues and were weighing up the gravity of censure allegations.

"We have received information [about government mismanagement] from the public as well as state officials. We thank them for that," he said.

Mr Natthaphong said the way the government is running the country has aroused suspicion and concerns that it may be engaged in mismanagement. The opposition also suspected the government may also have committed policy-oriented corruption.

"We appeal to anyone with information to give it to us, and please keep it coming. This is how we can closely monitor the government," he said.

The PP leader added that in many instances, the opposition found conflicts of interest were at play among coalition parties. He declined to elaborate.

"Let's save it for the debate," he said.