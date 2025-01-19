Thaksin promises a million homes for low-income Thais

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday gives a ‘wai’ to his supporters while campaigning for Pheu Thai candidate Sub Lt Phumiphan Boonmatoon, who is standing for Bueng Kan Provincial Administration Organisation chief in Bueng Kan. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister and de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday pledged to build up to one million housing units for low-income people during a speech at a rally in Bueng Kan province.

Following the launch of the government’s Home for Thais scheme late last week, about 31 million people have expressed their interest in signing up for a unit, with hundreds of thousands already registered, said Thaksin.

He was speaking during a campaign trail event in Bueng Kan province on Sunday ahead of the Feb 1 provincial administration organisation polls.

The demand is overwhelming while only about 7,000 units are being built so far, he said.

In response to this extremely high demand for housing, he continued, the government will build at least 100,000 more units this year and another 100,000 the following year.

The goal for this project is to build one million units, he said.

Thaksin said he has been thinking about building housing – particularly condos for low-income people who live and work in Bangkok – ever since he led the Thai Rak Thai Party, the precursor of Pheu Thai.

He said he had envisioned these housing projects being built in a convenient location close to the electric rail system costing no more than 20 baht per trip. The rail transport system in Bangkok should also continue to be expanded to link with those in other provinces, he added.

Thaksin also claimed he was the one who in 2003 ordered the termination of the cabinet decision, reached by the previous government, to limit the rubber growing area being farmed while rubber prices were low.

He said he saw hidden potential in the sector and instead ordered an expansion, 1 million rai at the time, while finding new markets where Thailand could demand a higher, fairer price. The success of rubber growing areas in Bueng Kan alone proves he made the right decision, said Thaksin.

The former premier also vowed to get tougher on drug problems as he did many years back, saying drug addicts will be brought to rehabilitation as soon as possible, and drug dealers dealt with.

“These drug dealers will be forced to cease their illegal activities soon. They have been left to make easy money for so long,” he said.

“Be warned, you will lose all assets [earned illegally from dealing drugs]. Houses and cars bought will all be seized and you will go to jail.”

Thaksin said there are more good projects to come, including the next phase of the digital money handout scheme for people under 60.