SET down 92.37 points to 1,272.20 at midday
Business

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 12:38

writer: Online Reporters

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index went down 92.37 points, or 6.77%, to close at 1,272.20 points at the end of trading session this morning. The trade value was 56.42 billion baht, with 11.65 billion shares traded.

The SET50 index ended at 841.61 points, down 72.61 points, or 7.94%, with trade value of 44.32 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 11.22 points, or 4.17%, to close at 258.12 points, with total transaction value of 321 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks

 

Close

Change

baht

%

PTT

28.50

-9.00

-24.00

PTTEP

75.25

-31.25

-29.34

BAM

23.80

-1.45

-5.74

PTTGC

31.75

-10.50

-24.85

CPALL

66.50

-2.75

-3.97

