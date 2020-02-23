How Muay Thai changed Chatri's life forever

Thai entrepreneur has been through the wringer but he took every setback as a pitstop leading to something better

Businessman Chatri Sityodtong (left) attends a Muay Thai training session.

Chatri Sityodtong is a billionaire entrepreneur who commands a plethora of successful businesses which include global martial arts giant ONE Championship.

But before he reached the pinnacle of success in the business world, the Thai was a young boy who grew up learning Muay Thai.

He has practised martial arts his entire life, and it has imbued him with great knowledge.

In fact, many of Chatri's life principles stem from his experience while training to be a fighter.

He first learned the ways of the Art of Eight Limbs as a child under mentor Yodtong Senanan of Sityodtong boxing camp in Pattaya.

Ever since then, he has always kept the teachings close to his heart.

From his childhood growing up in extreme poverty in Thailand, to his time at Harvard Business School, to achieving immense financial success on Wall Street, and then building one of Asia's largest global sports media properties, Chatri has built his life on the principles of martial arts -- the values which he says are integrity, humility, respect, honour, courage, discipline and compassion.

Today, the 48-year-old still practises Muay Thai, and many other martial arts. He's come up with a few points to ponder for people looking to get into it.

Age is just a number

Many young boys and girls take up Muay Thai at an early age. It's a way of life in Thailand. At the same time, seniors are also encouraged to practise the discipline. Martial arts, Chatri believes, is for all ages.

There are many benefits to consistent training. Practitioners experience overall improvements in mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Overall health is improved as is athleticism, mental aptitude and focus.

For Chatri, the moment he fell in love with Muay Thai, it would become a part of his life forever.

"I was immediately awestruck by the beauty, the power and the grace of Muay Thai," he said.

"In life, we don't choose what or who we love. Love happens magically as if it were somehow written in the stars of destiny. I did not know it at the time, but that first day of training ignited a fire in my soul that would forever change the course of my life."

A learning experience

One of the most important aspects of being a true martial artist, is that you strive to improve yourself each and every day. For Chatri, this is a mantra he has repeated over and over to himself for as long as he has been alive.

We should always strive to be the best version of ourselves everyday. Chatri learned this through his practice of Muay Thai and martial arts over the years. But it is more than just his dedication.

"A man is not what he owns. A man is what he loves," he said.

"Love really is a funny thing. Over 30+ years later, I still train Muay Thai almost every day."

Chatri, who has professed his love for training and martial arts, said everyday is a chance to make yourself better. Because Muay Thai offers many unique lessons, there is something to be learned constantly.

Each succeeding training session is different from the next. As soon as you embark on this incredible journey, you become a student of life.

Discover who you are

Humans often downplay their capabilities, whether because of a lack confidence, or just because they don't fully understand the limits of what they are capable of. Training in Muay Thai unlocks that knowledge.

Growing up, Chatri went through the wringer. He experienced many different challenges that he thought he would never overcome. From training to exhaustion as a Muay Thai fighter, to getting himself through poverty through sheer willpower and determination, Chatri shattered his perceived personal limits and taught himself nothing was impossible.

"Heavy bags were filled and packed tightly with sand, and each kick felt like my leg was on fire. Training was brutal, and the intensity was insane. With my lungs burning for oxygen, I had to sneak off to puke in the bathroom a few times," he recalled of training when he first began Muay Thai.

"I don't even know how I survived a 12km run, 15 rounds of heavy bags, pad work, clinching, 500 situps, etc on my first day. At the end of that day, my shins and feet were bruised, battered, and swollen.

"My body was broken everywhere with pain, but my spirit was alive with joy."

Embrace failure

One of the deepest fears people carry is the fear of failure. Most people are afraid to try new things, because they think they won't be good at it. Or they are worried what others might think.

For Chatri, failure is simply part of the journey to success. It is a mere pitstop to unleashing one's greatness.

Whether it's in the Muay Thai gym, at home, at school or at the office, one should always embrace failure as a learning opportunity as there is always a lesson each experience is ready to teach people.

Despite all the hurdles and obstacles Chatri had to overcome in his life, he was determined to become successful and bring his family out of poverty. Muay Thai taught him to conquer his fears and self-doubt, and achieve his dreams.

According to the ONE CEO, you must always be accountable for your own personal growth.

"When I was around 13-14 years old, my grades ranked in the bottom third of my class in school. I never studied. I often got into trouble. I got suspended for fighting. I was even put into detention for starting a massive food fight in the cafeteria. And I can't remember how many times I was sent to the principal's office because it happened so often," said Chatri.

"The craziest thing was that I always blamed the world for my problems. It was always someone else's fault, and never mine. Luckily though, it dawned upon me one day that I was the problem. When I saw myself as the problem, it opened my eyes and gave me the opportunity to learn, grow, and evolve from my many flaws, mistakes and failures."