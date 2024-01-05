PM's 'salesman diplomacy' in view

Experts say Srettha must consider the global situation and have a clear stance

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks during a meeting with Thai ambassadors and consuls-general in November last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, after just four months in office, announced his "salesman diplomacy" strategy during a meeting with Thai ambassadors and consuls-general at Thailand's Foreign Ministry in November last year.

Following the statement, several international relations experts said that such a drive might help boost the country's revenue, but they said the PM also needs to focus on the nation rebalancing its relationship with superpower nations.

They added that Mr Srettha needs to consider the global situation and have a clear stance on international issues. Some of Mr Srettha's earlier actions were also examined by experts, including his attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

It was his first trip as PM in his capacity as "the number 1 salesman of Thailand", as he labels himself.

During his time in New York, Mr Srettha met with representatives of more than 10 world-leading US enterprises and invited them to further invest in Thailand. The following month, Mr Srettha attended a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in Beijing hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended. At the event, Mr Srettha proposed a land bridge project to link up with China's BRI. He also invited the US to invest in the land bridge during Apec 2023.

'Team Thailand'

Anekchai Rueangrattanakorn, Silpakorn University's adjunct lecturer in Political Sciences, said that Mr Srettha's trade-centric diplomacy differs from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's commercial diplomacy, even though both leaders regard themselves as the top salesman of their countries.

The South Korean president may focus on commercialising nuclear energy and arms, but the Thai PM is trying to sell not just products but also trustworthiness that would help attract more foreign investment to Thailand, Mr Anekchai explained.

"Mr Srettha also emphasises the importance of 'team Thailand' at both domestic and international levels, which includes all Thai diplomats and specialised agencies such as the Board of Investment, to make the policy an attractive one," he said.

The PM also highlights international cooperation and linkage between the Foreign Ministry, Commerce Ministry and the government to open more trade doors, he said.

"Salesman diplomacy will help attract foreign investment and provide Thailand with a free, fair, transparent and predictable trade environment as trade regulations will need to be adjusted per international standards," he said. "This will also include the areas of democracy, basic human rights, the rule of law and a readiness to be part of solutions in ongoing global challenges such as climate change, Bio-Circular-Green Economy and the transition to clean energy."

In supporting the PM's policy, Mr Anekchai said that some legal limitations and laws that facilitate trade and investment have already been considered and amended. But he added that it was too early to evaluate how effective these have been.

Mr Anekchai noted that although this year's foreign direct investment has grown by 43% on last year, it was not solely from Mr Srettha's administration.

He said the PM's salesman diplomacy is expected to face several challenges, including superpower geopolitics, trade wars, the Hamas-Israel war, South China Sea disputes, new emerging diseases and foreign investors' concerns over Thailand's political instability.

To deal with these concerns, Mr Anekchai suggested the new government plan its foreign policy carefully while being aware of the changes in the world order and rebalance its relationship with superpower nations, particularly China and the US. The new government will also need to move away from the old Thai foreign policy adhered to since the 2014 coup because it lacks flexibility.

Anekchai: PM's trade-centric diplomacy differs from South Korea's

Proactive strategy

Sorasich Swangsilp, Thammasat University's Social Policy and Development Programme Director, hoped that the new foreign policy would shift Thailand to a better position on the global stage.

"It reflects the country's proactive strategy, which integrates with a business perspective," he said.

However, Mr Sorasich said the government needs to be more direct and active. It needs to understand Thai trademarks, in both tangible and intangible assets, including identities, values, and principles, he said.

"Salesman diplomacy will put Thailand back on the radar in international affairs again," Mr Sorasich said.

"Previously, due to the coup and the succeeding government, Thailand's international role faced many difficulties, especially with institutions and countries that adhere to democratic values and principles. This made the country step back from its active role."

Whether or not the new position will be a success depends on how effectively Thailand can cope with and contribute to crucial global issues, he said.

"Policymakers need a sharp eye on the situation, and Thailand needs a clear standpoint and direction," he said.

Even though neutrality is an obvious part of this foreign policy, it does not mean that Thailand should treat all countries the same, he said.

Connections between major powers and their allies, international norms and principles should be considered. An unclear standpoint will send a wrong message to the global community, which might slow down attempts to get back on the radar, Mr Sorasich said.

Sorasich: New foreign policy reflects the country's proactive strategy

High-end of town

Oratai Soparat, a Naraesuan University political sciences lecturer, believes the new foreign scheme focuses mainly on deep-pocket investors and high-end entrepreneurs.

She suggested that Mr Srettha use this foreign policy to broadly improve economic cooperation, including among Asean countries such as Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

"The policy should shift its focus on economic cooperation to one that benefits people from various classes," she said.

Ms Oratai sees salesman diplomacy as a promotional tactic that would benefit only a handful of major manufacturers. She further expressed her view that even though Mr Srettha highlighted his support for democracy, he did not show clear action in mitigating the crisis in Myanmar through the five-point consensus.

According to her, Thailand -- as Asean's main negotiator and mediator -- had not exerted clear pressure on Myanmar, while Indonesia and Singapore had clearer standpoints. That makes Thailand's stance on democracy remain questionable, she said.

"Such a stance may not show a beautiful return of Thai democracy, even if Mr Srettha emphasised strengthening democracy and better livelihoods in Thailand during his visit to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly," Ms Oratai said. "His actions remain unclear."

She also said Thailand's new foreign policy needs to rebalance its relationship with world powers by standing firmly by the rule of law and human rights principles. The posture should also be used in dealing with other global challenges, such as the Ukraine-Russia and Hamas-Israel conflicts.

"It is necessary for this new foreign policy to be more sincere in adhering to democratic principles."