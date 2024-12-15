Moves to curb military power in Thailand will continue

Key anti-coup bill 'needs more work' before it goes back before House

Pheu Thai lawmaker Prayuth Siripanich's attempt to push for a so-called "anti-coup bill" has been met with opposition from critics and is unlikely to win endorsement from parliament, political observers say.

Following heavy criticism, Mr Prayuth, a Pheu Thai list MP, said he will withdraw the bill designed to prevent future military coups for revision, saying it will be resubmitted to parliament once it is ready.

Speaking after a party meeting on Thursday, Mr Prayuth insisted he wasn't backing down, and argued an improved version of the bill will be re-introduced to parliament in accordance with Section 77 of the constitution.

Mr Prayuth said he believes there need to be limits to the military's power to ensure stability in the country.

Prayuth: Bill unlikely to gain House support

The bill that Mr Prayuth plans to withdraw was first drawn up by the Defence Ministry under the leadership of Sutin Klungsang.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, was proposed under Section 133 (2) of the charter and, as such, does not need to be endorsed by a party meeting, he said.

While the party's endorsement isn't required, Pheu Thai will likely vet the proposal before it is submitted to parliament for further consideration.

The bill drew heavy criticism from at least two coalition parties -- Bhumjaithai and United Thai Nation (UTN) -- and the opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) which have openly criticised the bill and vowed not to support it if it is tabled in parliament.

Linthiporn Warinwatchararoj, Pheu Thai deputy secretary-general, admitted several Pheu Thai MPs also disagreed with the bill, which would empower the cabinet to endorse the appointment of generals proposed by a committee comprising the defence minister and chiefs of the armed forces.

The bill added criteria that must be met by all those seeking to become generals under Section 25, including not being known for exerting undue influence or having links to illicit drugs, human trafficking or destruction of natural resources and the environment.

The bill also seeks to amend Section 35 by adding a prohibition on the use of military force or military personnel in cases where the government's administrative power is seized or controlled.

It was also stipulated that officers ordered to lead such acts had the right not to comply and risked being considered a party to the violation of military criminal law.

It also increases the penalty for officers who violate or are found to be preparing to violate Section 35 by temporarily suspending them as ordered by the prime minister to allow for an investigation.

In addition, under the bill, the prime minister would be the Defence Council chairman instead of the defence minister.

Parliament launched an opinion survey on the bill on its website on Dec 2.

The survey will end on Jan 1.

Mr Prayuth's bill is one of three seeking to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act -- one was proposed earlier by the main opposition People's Party (PP) and the other by the Defence Ministry when Mr Sutin was at the helm.

Military reform push

Mr Prayuth told the Bangkok Post that while he has no ill intent against the military, he is seeking to push for reform of the armed forces through the legislative process to boost their efficiency.

"I have nothing personal against the military. The military has served as the nation's security fences.

"Military personnel always step in and offer a helping hand when the country is hit by natural disasters.

"But I want to push for reform of the armed forces through the legislative process," Mr Prayuth said.

He decided to withdraw the bill for revision because it still has some flaws that need to be addressed, particularly giving cabinet greater say in the appointment of generals.

According to a party source, the proposal faces criticism as it has been compared with the appointment of police generals which does not require similar endorsement.

Deterrent to coups

A political science scholar who asked to not be named told the Bangkok Post that while there are no laws that could prevent coups, the proposal for a so-called anti-coup law is a symbolic gesture which reflects the public's mindset against military coups.

"Any future coups that may occur are likely to face a backlash from the public.

"An anti-coup bill represents a deterrent to military coups," he said.

He also compared the Prayuth bill and the bill proposed by the PP, saying the PP is determined to push for its own bill as the party wants issues related to military reform to be widely debated in parliament and in public.

"After the PP proposed the bill, Pheu Thai tabled a bill only to avoid criticism and losing popularity if it had not proposed its own bill," the academic said.

He said the bills proposed by Pheu Thai and the PP share a similar aim of according a civilian government higher authority than the armed forces.

"In an ideal democracy, a civilian government should be above the armed forces and a military reshuffle should be determined by a civilian government," he said.

"But the reality in Thailand is that an elected government must share power with vested interests in politics such as the armed forces and bureaucrats.

"The notion that a government must be above the military cannot be applied in Thailand," he said.

Shield against coup

Wanchai Sornsiri, a former senator, echoed the view that pushing for the anti-coup bills is no solution to military takeovers.

"The best way to prevent military coups is for the government to run the country with integrity in the people's best interests," he said.

"The government must be free of corruption to gain people's recognition.

"If it can do so, the people will act as a shield protecting the government against any military coups," Mr Wanchai told the Bangkok Post.

Playing with fire

He slammed politicians who proposed the anti-coup bills, saying they were attempting to stir up conflict with the military and are unlikely to gain broad support.

Wanchai: MPs want to stir up trouble

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, told the Bangkok Post that Pheu Thai is playing with fire.

"The move to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act is intended to test the waters," he said.

"That Phumtham Wechayachai replaced Sutin Klungsang as defence minister is an attempt to keep a tight rein on the armed forces," Mr Wanwichit said.

As defence minister, Mr Sutin took a "soft approach" in dealing with the armed forces, while Mr Phumtham, a close associate of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, widely known to be the de facto leader of Pheu Thai (and father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn) will also try to ensure no military coups.

"There should be no problem if politicians understand the inner workings of the military but the push for the anti-coup bill is clearly intended to meddle with military affairs," he said,

"Eventually, the bill is expected to be rejected by coalition parties as well as the Senate," Mr Wanwichit said.