Warning system still robust, 20 years after tsunami

A car is left stranded at Patong beach, Phuket, after the 2004 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 227,000 people across several countries in the region. Sarot Meksophawannakul

Phuket is gearing up for a major event this Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the devastating tsunami that claimed more than 5,000 lives and injured 8,000 others in Thailand.

The 2004 tsunami, triggered by a 9.1-magnitude quake off the coast of Sumatra on Dec 26, swept over resorts filled with holiday-makers and poor communities across six southern provinces of Phuket, Phangnga, Krabi, Trang, Satun and Ranong along the Andaman coast.

Tambon Mai Khao administrative organisation (TAO) in Thalang district is hosting activities to mark the anniversary, with this year's event expected to attract a larger number of participants including survivors and families remembering the loved ones they lost.

Sarawut Srisakhookham, chair of Mai Khao TAO, said local authorities hold a remembrance ceremony annually to honour those who were lost, with wreaths being laid at the memorial wall.

Flags from 45 countries, from where victims of the tragedy came, are also displayed to remember the victims.

"While the number of participants has fallen over the years, this year's remembrance event, marking two decades since the tragedy, is expected to draw a larger turnout," he said.

Thanks to the risk awareness campaign and implementation of a warning system, people are more aware of the risks and appear to be less panicked about tsunamis, he said.

The catastrophe served as a wake-up call for the country to establish a disaster alert system. In its aftermath, tsunami buoys were installed in the Andaman sea, 130 warning towers built across the six provinces and warning messages made available in five languages: Thai, English, German, Japanese and Chinese.

Safety assurance

Phuket governor Sophon Suwanrat said state agencies take the disaster warning system seriously and try their best to ensure such a tragedy will not occur again.

Besides new high-efficiency tsunami buoys installed by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) last month, officials work to educate the public on safety protocols during a tsunami warning.

"We're not taking any chances and we're alert of risks. People can be assured of the warning system which is regularly maintained, inspected and tested," Mr Sophon said.

DDPM deputy director-general Saharat Wongsakulwiwat said Thailand has installed two tsunami buoys to enhance its surveillance system and allow for timely warnings.

The tsunami buoys undergo regular maintenance every two years in accordance with maintenance standards set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The DDPM has deployed two new buoys at Station 23461 in the Andaman Sea and Station 23401 in the Indian Ocean.

Deputy Phuket governor Adul Chuthong urged everyone to help maintain the tsunami warning system and its equipment. "The monitoring system is a valuable investment because it can save lives and reduce damage," he said.

Phuket has 19 warning towers scattered over Phuket itself and nearby islands, said Sopon Thongsai, chief of Phuket disaster prevention office.

The towers will be repaired and refurbished, and three more will be built to enhance the warning system, he said. The National Disaster Warning Centre tests the system every day at 8am.

Chalermsak Maneesri, mayor of Patong Municipality, said the warning system is in place, tests are conducted every week, and lifeguards deployed around the clock.

Call to action

Sueksit Suwannaditsakul, president of the Southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said people may have forgotten about the tsunami by now as their focus has turned to floods, road safety, and landslides which are more likely to happen than a tsunami.

"If there are concerns, it should be about the beach warning system and evacuation drills. Some hotels may take them for granted. Annual drills should be held and evacuation signs maintained in proper condition," he said.

Meanwhile, remembrance events will also be held in Ban Nam Khem fishing village in Phangnga's Takua Pa district.

Another is also planned at a spot where Tor 813, a 60-tonne boat, was washed up and turned into a memorial. The boat, owned by the Marine Police Division, was washed about 1 kilometre off to sea by the huge wave.

