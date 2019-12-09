Bike trail being built around Angkor park

Cambodia is building a 23-kilometre bicycle trail around the Angkor complex in Siem Reap province. (Bangkok Post photo)

Cambodia is constructing a 23-kilometre bicycle trail around the Angkor Archaeological Park to provide safety for cyclists and help reduce traffic congestion on main roads.

Apsara Authority spokesman Long Kosal on Sunday said the International Coordinating Committee for Angkor (ICC-Angkor) greenlit the project and 300 metres have been built so far.

“Most of our people and tourists cycle on main roads with a lot of cars and motorcycles,” the Khmer Times on Monday quoted Kosal as saying. “The Apsara Authority initiated the project for the safety of our people and tourists who cycle.”

He noted officials from the Apsara Authority and ICC-Angkor inspected the planned route on Saturday.

APSARA — the Authority for the Protection of the Site and Management of the Region of Angkor — is a Cambodian agency responsible for protecting the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province.

Yith Chandaroth, deputy director-general of the Apsara Authority, said the bike trail will mainly be built alongside main roads.

“This bicycle route is being built as a lightweight road that does not affect soil layers and is flexible to have small and big trees on either side,” Chandaroth said.

He added the route is two metres wide and will be 23 kilometres long, noting it will begin behind the Angkor Wat temple and end near Takeo temple.

Chandaroth said more of the trail will be added in the middle of this month.

Oung Sophea, 35, said she supports the plan to construct a bike trail around the Angkor Archaeological Park.

“In the past, we had to travel on main roads with many cars and motorcycles – we were concerned about safety, especially in early mornings,” Sophea said. “I think it is good for cyclists to have separate roads.”

“At the same time, I want to request for the installation of lights along the road from dusk until dawn,” she added.